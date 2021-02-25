Head of Venezuelan Diplomatic Mission to EU Declared 'Persona Non Grata' After Caracas' Actions

On Thursday, "on the initiative of the High Representative of the Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy", the European Council declared the head of Venezuela's diplomatic mission to the EU "persona non grata" in response to the Caracas' Wednesday move.
"This is a response to the decision by the Venezuelan government to declare the head of the EU delegation to Venezuela as persona non grata", the EU Council said in an official statement. "The EU considers this declaration as wholly unwarranted and contrary to the EU's objective of developing relations and building partnerships in third countries."
Earlier in the week, Caracas gave the European Union delegation 72 hours to leave the country after the EU on Monday 19 sanctioned Venezuelan officials on allegations of crimes against democracy and human rights.
The move by Brussels to sanction the country's officials prompted bitter criticism from Caracas. Venezuela "categorically" rejected the EU accusations, saying that the sanctions are a result of "frustration" over the failure to bring about regime change in the country.
The EU called on Venezuela to change its decision, saying that the bloc "profoundly regrets the decision" and warned that it will "only lead to further international isolation of Venezuela."
This was echoed by US State Department spokesperson Ned Price, who said that the expulsion of the EU diplomatic mission head from Venezuela would "further" isolate the government of its president, Nicolas Maduro.
All comments
Show new comments (0)