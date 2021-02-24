Honduras Registers Russia's Sputnik V Coronavirus Vaccine

Honduras has registered Russia's Sputnik V COVID vaccine, the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) said.
"RDIF announces registration of the Russian coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V by the Health Regulatory Agency (Agencia de Regulacion Sanitaria, ARSA) of the Republic of Honduras. Registration of the vaccine took place under an emergency use authorization (EUA)," the fund said.
A corresponding announcement was made on the vaccine's Twitter account.
Honduras has become the 36th country in the world to approve the #SputnikV vaccine.— Sputnik V (@sputnikvaccine) February 24, 2021
Honduras se ha convertido en el país número 36 del mundo en aprobar la vacuna #SputnikV.
Developed by the Gamaleya Epidemiology and Microbiology Centre and registered by the Russian Health Ministry on 11 August 2020, Sputnik V became the world's first vaccine against COVID-19.
Since then, it has been approved by more than 30 countries, including Belarus, Argentina, Bolivia, Serbia, Algeria, Palestine, Venezuela, Paraguay, Turkmenistan, Hungary, the UAE, Iran, Republic of Guinea, Tunisia, Armenia, Mexico, Nicaragua, Bosnia and Herzegovina’s Republika Srpska, Lebanon, Myanmar, Pakistan, Mongolia, Bahrain, Montenegro, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Gabon, San Marino, Ghana and Kyrgyzstan.
