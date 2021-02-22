Register
20:16 GMT22 February 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE

    US Latin America Policy Won't Change Much, New 'Thaw' With Cuba Can't be Ruled Out, Analyst Says

    © REUTERS / STRINGER
    Latin America
    Get short URL
    by
    0 01
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/0b/1082044650_0:0:3072:1728_1200x675_80_0_0_94272814dd77456776d196a77e0bf7a5.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/latam/202102221082154354-us-latin-america-policy-wont-change-much-new-thaw-with-cuba-cant-be-ruled-out-analyst-says/

    Joe Biden is expected to outline his vision of Washington's Latin America policy at the next Summit of the Americas, to be held in the United States in April 2021. However, the contours of the new administration's Western Hemisphere policies have already become visible in the first month of Biden's presidency.

    Although the Biden administration stated that it would reverse Donald Trump's foreign policies, the White House has made it clear that it recognises the self-declared interim president, Juan Guaido, in Venezuela and is not planning to negotiate with President Nicolas Maduro in the near future. At the same time, Biden has vowed to invest $4 billion in Central America and stopped the construction of the border wall between the US and Mexico, something that received high praise from Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador.

    What Can Maduro, Bolsonaro and Fernandez Expect From Biden?

    "The future prospects of US relations with the region could be described as 'a policy towards Latin America with better manners'; a more 'smart power' based approach, [in contrast to] the Trump administration’s crude neo-Monroe approach", says Juan Martin Gonzalez Cabañas, Argentine geopolitical analyst at Vision & Global Trends and political consultant.

    For this year’s Summit of the Americas, the new US administration will have the opportunity to express how it will approach Latin America over the next four years, which could facilitate the mapping of future scenarios and trends, according to Cabañas.

    Still, the analyst offered a glimpse into how the new administration's Latin American policies will look with regard to some of the continent's states.

    While under Trump, Venezuela underwent an attempted coup and a botched naval raid, "recent events seem to indicate that the policy of pressure on Venezuela will continue in general, beyond some tactical adjustments", the analyst points out.

    Brazil's president, Jair Bolsonaro, sometimes referred to as the "Trump of the Tropics", doesn’t have many options due to the country's internal economic difficulties and swirling pandemic, according to Cabañas.

    "Bolsonaro has already accepted the new political reality in Washington", he says, referring to the Brazilian president's hesitancy to recognise Joe Biden's win and support for Donald Trump's legal fight against suspected voter fraud in the 2020 elections. Eventually, on 15 December, 2020, Bolsonaro acknowledged Biden's win and sent a cordial letter to the new American president on the day of his inauguration.

    No matter how strong Bolsonaro's support for Trump is, "the current Brazilian leadership lacks a sense of autonomy and multipolar, its geopolitical codes are in the North", notes the Argentine analyst.

    "Bolsonaro’s Brazil will remain aligned with Washington, but perhaps less ostentatious than before", he remarks.

    In contrast, it appears that the Argentine centre-left government is looking at Biden's presidency with more optimism, hoping to improve bilateral relations.

    ​"Argentina wishes to boost relations and see that multilateral organisms are respected, also hoping that there is no betting on the disunity of our countries, as in the previous stage", Argentine President Alberto Fernandez wrote to Joe Biden, after the latter's inauguration. Furthermore, Buenos Aires needs Washington's assistance in restructuring Argentina's $45 billion debt.  

    "Recent events have shown that Washington’s position on Argentina’s foreign debt would not change much; it will continue to be a demanding stance towards the deadlines and amounts of the debt", Cabañas notes. "With time there's the possibility of gestures of goodwill in this regard, but the Argentine government should not get too excited. For US diplomacy, Argentina is not relevant enough for Washington to bet on supporting it categorically with its foreign debt. A more collaborative North-American position on this issue would be more of a symbolic aspect, than of real strategic interest. But this support is less likely".
    Wearing a mas to curb the spread of COVID-19, Argentine President Alberto Fernandez arrives for a press conference to announce that Argentina and Mexico will produce and distribute an experimental coronavirus vaccine, at the Olivos Presidential Residence in Olivos, Buenos Aires, Wednesday, August 12, 2020.
    © AP Photo / Juan Mabromata
    Wearing a mas to curb the spread of COVID-19, Argentine President Alberto Fernandez arrives for a press conference to announce that Argentina and Mexico will produce and distribute an experimental coronavirus vaccine, at the Olivos Presidential Residence in Olivos, Buenos Aires, Wednesday, August 12, 2020.

    Monroe Doctrine Isn't Going Anywhere

    Another obstacle in the way of warmer US-Argentine relations: Buenos Aires continues to maintain close ties with China, something that Washington is unlikely to tolerate in what it has long considered to be its "backyard", according to the analyst.

    "Surely the Biden administration will seek to reduce Chinese influence in Argentina (as in the rest of the region) but precisely in geo-economic terms, the reality is that Washington can't offer major incentives to counterbalance China’s influence, an actor of vital importance to the Argentine economy", he says.

    China's role in the region has increased significantly amid the coronavirus pandemic, Cabañas underscores. "In the midst of a recession caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, Argentina will have even less reasons to distance itself from one of its main economic partners, when foreign investment, international trade revenues and foreign aid are more valuable than ever", he stresses.

    Washington's Monroe Doctrine still plays an important role in US policies, and left-leaning governments should not delude themselves into thinking that Biden's presidency will change this trend, according to the analyst. Bolivia's ex-president, Evo Morales, summarised this in November 2020, predicting that nothing would change for the Latin American state if "perhaps, more moderate" Joe Biden takes the reins of US politics.

    "Evo Morales' position on US foreign policy is quite precise, Washington’s strategic objectives are the same, and the only change is the focus on how to achieve them", says Gonzalez Cabañas.

    ​The geopolitical analyst sees a silver lining in the form of a new stage of "thaw" with Cuba, he says, referring to the Obama era effort to mend fences with the "island of freedom".

    "Biden himself (with Vatican help and intervention) was one of the architects of this thaw", Cabañas remarks.

    Related:

    Retired Brazil Football Star Ronaldinho's Mother Dies of COVID Aged 71, Reports Say
    Argentina to Begin Vaccinating Population With Russia’s Sputnik V on Tuesday
    Will Latin America Feel Relieved if Joe Biden Replaces Donald Trump in the White House?
    Tags:
    Monroe Doctrine, Bolivia, Cuba, Argentina, Venezuela, Joe Biden, Latin America, US
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Standing tall in North Dakota, where a blizzard in 1966 nearly buried utility poles.
    World's Largest Snowfalls Ever Recorded
    Pot, Meet Kettle
    Pot, Meet Kettle
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse