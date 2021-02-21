Retired Brazil Football Star Ronaldinho's Mother Dies of COVID Aged 71, Reports Say

Dona Miguelina, the mother of the legendary Brazilian footballer Ronaldinho, has passed away after contracting the coronavirus, according to reports by America, a Peruvian broadcaster.
Miguelina had been in intensive care battling the disease since December. She was 71 years old.
The mayor of Belo Horizonte, Alexandre Kalil, sent his condolences to the football star.
"Ronaldinho, my son, I know what it's like to lose a mother. My condolences at this difficult time", he wrote.
The footballer has not spoken on the issue yet, but recently changed his profile picture on Twitter to black.
