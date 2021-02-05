Register
14:50 GMT05 February 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    People take photos with Taiwan's landmark building Taipei 101 in the background ahead of the Chinese New Year in Taipei, Taiwan, January 20, 2021.

    Guyana Cancels US-Backed Taiwanese Mission in Favour of ‘One China Policy’

    © REUTERS / ANN WANG
    Latin America
    Get short URL
    by
    120
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/18/1081861679_0:315:3072:2043_1200x675_80_0_0_e093961d3f41358a1093775b34becb68.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/latam/202102051081988431-guyana-cancels-us-backed-taiwanese-mission-in-favour-of-one-china-policy/

    Guyanese Foreign Minister Hugh Todd reversed the decision — announced not by his department but by the US Embassy — saying the South American country's left-wing government maintained diplomatic ties with mainland China in line with the One China policy.

    Guyana's government has pulled the plug on plans for a Taiwanese mission in the country — citing its commitment to good diplomatic relations with Beijing.

    The US Embassy in the capital Georgetown announced on Wednesday that Taiwan would be opening an "Office" in Guyana.

    "The United States applauds the agreement to establish a Taiwan Office in Guyana," the embassy statement read. "Deepening ties between Guyana and Taiwan will advance their shared goals of prosperity and security. Closer ties with Taiwan will advance cooperation and development in Guyana on the basis of shared democratic values, transparency, and mutual respect."

    Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Hugh Todd conformed later that day that Taiwan would open an "investment office" in the country, iNews Guyana reported. But he stressed that did not signify the establishment of bilateral diplomatic relations between Guyana and Taiwan.

    But on Thursday, Todd's office announced the agreement had been cancelled — saying there had been “miscommunication” about its status in the media.

    “The Government of Guyana wishes to clarify that it continues to adhere to the One China policy and its diplomatic relations remain intact with the People’s Republic of China," a Foreign Ministry statement read. "The Government has not established any diplomatic ties or relations with Taiwan and as a result of the miscommunication of the agreement signed, this agreement has since been terminated.”

    The "One China policy" recognises only one government for both mainland China and the breakaway island state in Taipei — founded by nationalist leader Chiang Kai-shek in 1949 after his Kuomintang forces were defeated by Mao Zedong's communists.

    Washington only recognised Taiwan — officially the Republic of China — as the Chinese state from 1949 to 1979, before switching horses to back the People's Republic of China (PRC) amid détente with Beijing. However, the US has continued to sell arms to Taiwan despite its periodic military skirmishes with the PRC. 

    China protested last month after outgoing US secretary of state Mike Pompeo said he was lifting "self-imposed restrictions on the US-Taiwan relationship". But newly-installed President Joe Biden invited Taiwanese envoy Hsiao Bi-khim to his heavily-guarded inauguration on January 20, the first president to do so in decades.

    In this Jan. 22, 2017, photo provided by U.S. Navy, the USS John S. McCain conducts a patrol in the South China Sea while supporting security efforts in the region.
    © AP Photo / James Vazquez
    First US Navy Warship Passes Taiwan Strait Since Biden Assumed Office
    The new administration has since evidenced a return to the aggressive "pivot to Asia" policy of Biden's old boss Barack Obama, with the State Department pledging to support Taiwan's "self defence" capabilities and a US Navy carrier strike group venturing into the South China Sea.

    Guyana's People's Progressive Party/Civic returned to power in the former British South American colony last year led by new President Dr Irfaan Ali — after months of stonewalling by his predecessor David Granger and his APNU coalition who attempted to annul nearly half the votes cast. The PPP-C won the support not only of regional leaders but the UK, US and European Union.

    Related:

    Guyana Could be the United States' 'Secret Weapon' Against Venezuela - Scholar
    Venezuelan FM Says Ready to Resume Talks With Guyana to Resolve Essequibo Dispute
    Chinese Bombers Staged Simulated Attacks on US Aircraft Carrier Near Taiwan, Report Says
    Tags:
    Mike Pompeo, Joe Biden, One China policy, China, US, Taiwan, Guyana
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A young man walks in an empty St. Mark's Square in Venice, Italy, Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021. Gondolas and other vessels are moored instead of preparing for Carnival's popular boat parade in the lagoon. Alleys are eerily empty. Venetians and the city's few visitors stroll must be masked in public places, indoors and out, under a nationwide mandate.
    Empty Spaces and Abandoned Places: Venice Deserted as Traditional Carnival Held Without Tourists
    Unshakeable Ghosts
    Unshakeable Ghosts
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse