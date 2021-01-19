6.5-Magnitude Earthquake Strikes San Juan Province in Argentina, EMSC Says

A powerful 6.5-magnitude earthquake has struck west-central San Juan Province in Argentina, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said on Monday.
According to the US Geological Survey (USGS), the quake hit at 02:46 GMT on Tuesday, about 17 miles (27 kilometres) southwest of Pocito in San Juan Province.
Strong #earthquake (#sismo) shakes San Juan, Argentina 8 min ago. Map of eyewitnesses' felt reports: pic.twitter.com/aD2He98xRq— EMSC (@LastQuake) January 19, 2021
According to Argentinian media reports, the earthquake was felt in much of the country, including in several neighbourhoods of Buenos Aires. Witnesses who felt the tremor took to social media to share their experience.
We just had an earthquake. It was in San Juan province. 6.8.— Let (@BlackLanternHC) January 19, 2021
My walls were shaking, my pictures on the wall trembling and the doors slamming. It was scary. But I'm fine.
🇦🇷#ARGENTINA 🚨#ÚLTIMAHORA | Primeras imágenes de como se percibió el fuerte #sismo en San Juan.— Rochex R. Robinson Bonilla (@RochexRB27) January 19, 2021
El movimiento telúrico fue sentido en varias partes del país. #earthquake #Terremoto #Temblor pic.twitter.com/nkC3vwxhXh
In accordance with the Richter scale, earthquakes at 6.0 and above can cause moderate to strong damage, especially to poor structures.
