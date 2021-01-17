Register
04:44 GMT17 January 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Luis Arce

    Bolivian Socialist Gov't Restoring Economy as Opposition Continues Political Fight, Journo Says

    Barolina Sisa Resistance
    Latin America
    Get short URL
    by
    0 20
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0b/11/1081195217_0:32:1281:752_1200x675_80_0_0_55ff19aa7c239f52fc010a3535385dfa.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/latam/202101171081789751-bolivian-socialist-govt-restoring-economy-as-opposition-continues-political-fight-journo-says/

    Following the win of Evo Morales' former minister of economy, Luis Arce, in Bolivia's October elections, the country's economy has grown, says Bolivian journalist and political analyst Aberto Echazu, adding that the Bolivian opposition has not laid down arms.

    Luis Fernando Camacho, the leader of right-wing political alliance Creemos and one of the most vocal proponents of Evo Morales' ousting in November 2019, has thrown his hat into the Santa Cruz gubernatorial race. Speaking to Bolivian daily Página Siete on 3 January, Camacho said that he had made the decision to run after the snap October elections, which ended in a landslide victory for Luis Arce, the Movement Towards Socialism (MAS) presidential candidate.

    Former De Facto Gov't Members in MAS Cross Hairs

    Bolivia will hold subnational elections on 7 March to elect regional political and legislative powers, says Alberto Echazu, a Bolivian political analyst and journalist for La Resistencia Bolivia, adding that for November 2019 coup plotters, Camacho and ex-interim president Jeanine Anez, it's a chance to evade prosecution.

    "Both Camacho and Anez have registered as candidates, in a move that would make them unpunished," the political analyst explains. "Camacho is running for governor of Santa Cruz, and a recent alliance with the rival oligarch fraction has paved the way for him to establish his lead. He started a 'Federal Bolivia' campaign, an expected move as his separatist project will now focus on the wealthy department of Santa Cruz."

    For her part, Anez left the Democrat Social Movement and is now running for governor in yet another right-wing alliance, according to him. "Anez announced her desire to run for governor of Beni just a couple of days before the close of the inscription of candidacies," Echazu adds.

    In late October 2020, the Bolivian parliament began proceedings against de facto interim president Anez and several ministers of her government over the massacres in Sacaba (Cochabamba) and Senkata (La Paz), among other matters. In December, the Bolivian Prosecutor's Office opened an investigation into former presidential candidate Camacho and five other people, including military commanders Williams Kaliman Romero, Flavio Gustavo Arce San Martín, Sergio Carlos Orellana Centellas, and the police commander Yuri Calderón Mariscal, accused of committing various crimes following Evo Morales' forced exit.

    "Those cases are evolving slowly," the analyst elaborates. "The MAS government's will to restore institutionalism means that it is expecting to have the conclusive reports from the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (IACHR) regarding the Senkata and Sacaba massacres so that this matter won’t be a new cause for economic powers and irregular groups to start a new destabilisation movement."

    ​Economic Revival

    Since MAS returned to power, the social and political situation has changed completely, bringing an end to the year-long crisis which followed the coup, explains Echazu.

    "Once a legitimate government was elected, the political instability withered away along with the social turmoil," he says. "The people went back to their normal lives, and not just the privileged and the wealthy as was the case with the de facto government, but all of the Bolivian population resumed their everyday life as usual."

    On the other hand, however, the economic situation has not been restored to the pre-coup reality so far, according to the journalist. He says that the de facto Anez government "left the country in shambles" and "reactivating the successful Productive Communitarian Social Economic Model will take some time, especially picking up from the disaster that was the neoliberal restoration that the coup-borne regime installed."

    To date a series of measures have been taken by Arce’s cabinet in order to reactivate the economy, Echazu says, adding that "this has a direct relation with the projected economic growth for the country in 2021, which will be around 5.1% according to the Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean (ECLAC), and will be among the highest in the region."

    Arce subsequently proposed increasing public investment, delivering bonds and loans with low interest to producers, and imposing a permanent tax on the wealthy. In addition to this, the nation is seeking to step up sales of natural gas to the Southern Cone Countries, which includes Argentina, Chile, Brazil, Paraguay, and Uruguay. On 24 December, President Arce and Minister of Hydrocarbons and Energy Franklin Molina announced the discovery of more than 300 bln cubic metres of natural gas in the Boicobo Sur X-1 well, located in the Huacaya region of Chuquisaca, according to The BNamericas.

    Fighting COVID

    In addition to the economic difficulties, the Arce government is dealing with the coronavirus pandemic. However, instead of implementing strict lockdowns measures, like his predecessors did, the Bolivian president has placed emphasis on mass testing and vaccination.

    ​"Big steps have been made regarding the pandemic," says Echazu. "2.2 million tests have been secured and will arrive in the country next week, making a substantial jump from the no-testing irresponsibility that characterised the de facto government regarding COVID detection. Millions of vaccine doses have also been secured, and the government announced that it will not allow profit-making from the vaccines, making universal coverage a priority."

    Arce’s government also secured another big batch of vaccines through the COVAX mechanism, which will ensure 30 percent of the country’s 11.5-million population gets inoculated, according to the journalist. According to the Gavi Vaccine Alliance, COVAX is one of three pillars of the Access to COVID-19 Tools (ACT) Accelerator launched in April 2020 by the World Health Organisation (WHO) together with the European Commission and France to curb the pandemic's spread.

    ​Furthermore, on 30 December 2020, the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) announced that it had agreed with La Paz to supply the Andean nation with the Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine to immunise 2.6 million people. The president's spokesman Jorge Richter recently announced that Arce will inoculate himself with Sputnik V later this month. "It's a sign of confidence in the vaccination process that we are carrying out," the spokesman underscored, as quoted by Reuters.

    Related:

    Video: Venezuelan Foreign Minister Takes Down Portrait of Pretender Guaidó in Bolivia Embassy
    Bolivia’s Once-Exiled President Evo Morales Made Leader of Ruling MAS Party
    Russia's RDIF Says Bolivia Registered Sputnik V Vaccine Based on Trial Results in Russia
    Tags:
    economy, coronavirus, COVID-19, Jeanine Anez, Evo Morales, Bolivia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A member of the National Guard pushes a colleague in a chair through the Visitor Centre of the U.S. Capitol on 13 January 2021 in Washington, DC.
    National Guard Bolsters Security in US Capitol as House Votes to Impeach Trump
    ‘Brother’ From Another Mother
    ‘Brother’ From Another Mother
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse