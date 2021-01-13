Register
22:54 GMT13 January 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE

    Cuba Condemns US Designation of ‘State Sponsor of Terrorism’

    © REUTERS / ALEXANDRE MENEGHINI
    Latin America
    Get short URL
    by
    181
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/0d/1081757651_0:0:3070:1727_1200x675_80_0_0_62345c7e108c192a21f6249ab45d1bbe.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/latam/202101131081758099-cuba-condemns-us-designation-of-state-sponsor-of-terrorism/

    The Trump administration has accused Havana of aiding terrorists while neglecting its own people, but the Cuban Foreign Ministry has hit back, pointing to the thousands of victims of US-backed attempts to overthrow the Cuban revolution.

    Havana has condemned Washington for what it terms its "cynical and hypocritical" designation of Cuba as a "state sponsor of terrorism". 

    A statement from the office of the Cuban Foreign Minister, Bruno Rodríguez, on Tuesday hit back at his US counterpart, Mike Pompeo, who issued the order on Monday to place Cuba on the list. 

    The Cuban Foreign Ministry said the US State Department added nations to its "unilateral list" as "an instrument to denigrate and implement economic coercive measure against other countries that may refuse to indulge the whims of the US imperialism."

    The State Department claimed Cuba "fed, housed and provided medical care for murderers, bomb makers, and hijackers, while many Cubans go hungry, homeless, and without basic medicine", specifically mentioning the country's support for Venezuela and its left-wing government.

    Cuba, however, has consistently met the UN's Millennium Development Goals, including eradicating poverty and child hunger, despite the ongoing 60-year US economic blockade of the island. The island nation has medical brigades working in a number of developing nations around the world.

    Venezuela has benefited from Cuban medical assistance, training doctors in both Havana and Caracas, and the Cuban-designed 'Yo Sí Puede' adult literacy programme.

    The ministry also stressed decades of US attempts to overthrow the Cuban government, either directly or through support for armed dissident groups. 

    “Cuba has been a State victim of terrorism and our people have suffered from it first hand," the statement read, "at the cost of 3 478 fatalities and 2099 persons with disabilities due to the actions carried out by the government of the United States or that have been perpetrated and sponsored from the territory of that country with the acquiescence of the US official authorities."

    The U.S. Treasury Department building at dusk, Thursday, June 6, 2019, in Washington.
    © AP Photo / Patrick Semansky
    US Imposes New Cuba-Related Sanctions on 3 Entities, Nicaragua-Related Designations on 3 Individuals
    Those acts include the 1976 bombing of Cubana Airlines flight 455, killing all 73 passengers and crew on board just after take-off on a flight from Barbados to Jamaica. The US CIA learned of the bomb plot but failed to warn Cuba. The US later granted political asylum to ringleader Luis Posada Carriles, after he was arrested entering the country illegally in 2005.

    “We Cubans disdainfully deplore every manoeuvre aimed at manipulating such a sensitive issue to achieve gross politically opportunistic goals,” the ministry said.

    Former US President Barack Obama removed Cuba from the State Department list on 2015, as part of a process of detente with Havana which saw the two nations re-establish diplomatic relations, although Congress at the time did not allow for the the economic blockade to be lifted.

    Related:

    Venezuela Slams US as ‘Greatest Threat to World Peace and Stability’ Amid New Iran, Cuba Sanctions
    Petition Against US Sanctions on Cuba Addressed to ‘President’ Joe Biden
    US Pushes 'Aggressive' Blockade on Cuba Amid Havana's Global COVID-19 Fight, FRFI Spokesman Says
    Tags:
    Terrorism, Bruno Rodriguez, Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla, Mike Pompeo, US State Department, Cuba
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    This photo shows seven women that were on death row at the Mountain View Unit of the Texas Department of Criminal Justice, in Gatesville, Texas. The list includes names and when they arrived at the facilities after their sentencing: Darlie Routier, arrived at the unit on 5 February 1997 and is still awaiting execution; Pamela Lynn Perillo, arrived on 4 September 1980 but was resentenced to life in prison plus 30 years on 12 July 2000; Karla Faye Tucker, arrived on 18 December 1984 and was executed on 3 February 1998; Betty Lou Beets, arrived on 14 October 1985, was executed on 24 February 2000; Frances Elaine Newton, arrived on 17 November 1988 and was executed on 14 September 2005; Erica Yvonne Sheppard, arrived on 26 April 1995 and is still awaiting execution; Cathy Lynn Henderson, arrived on 1 June 1995, died on 2 August 2015 in a hospital.
    Female Inmates That Were Once Put on Death Row in the US
    ‘Brother’ From Another Mother
    ‘Brother’ From Another Mother
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse