Powerful 6.0-Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Argentina

According to the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ), a powerful 6.0-magnitude tremor has hit the Salta Province of Argentina.
In the meantime, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) has reported the quake listing its magnitude at 5.7. The epicentre of the quake was located 46 km (28.5) northwest of San Antonio de los Cobres at a depth of 222 km (138 miles).
Felt #earthquake (#sismo) M5.7 strikes 155 km NW of #Salta (#Argentina) 8 min ago. Please report to: https://t.co/6lbTMDnwHG pic.twitter.com/Bm0WurBtk1— EMSC (@LastQuake) January 10, 2021
