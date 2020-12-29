APF Starts Inquiry Into Allegations That Footballer Raul Bobadilla Exposed Penis

Celebrating the win in a home game on 23 December, Raul Bobadilla started to undress. He not only took off his T-shirt, but also began to lower his shorts and underwear. Referees did not react to the incident, but it did not go unnoticed. After the game, netizens actively discussed that the soccer player bared part of his penis.
According to The Sun, the Paraguayan Football Association has opened an investigation into the incident and Bobadilla could face a lengthy ban. The 33-year-old Paraguay international joked, saying: “I regret my celebration. I hope my wife didn’t see it”.
Polémica en Paraguay por la celebración de Raúl Bobadilla el delantero de Guaraní, se pide una sanción de oficio, ya se le abrió un expediente disciplinario. pic.twitter.com/1Nknn7wacR— ERNESTO Moreno Gamarra (@ermoga1971) December 29, 2020
“We have begun official proceedings, as we didn’t receive any written complaints or anything from the referee. We got information from the internet, newspapers, and tapes, and they led us to this inquiry. We have notified Raul Bobadilla, and he has three days in which to appeal”, APF official Raul Prono said.
Bobadilla has played for Borussia, Basel and Augsburg before signing to Argentinos Juniors.
