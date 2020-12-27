6.8 Earthquake Hits Off Coast of Chile, USGS Says

A 6.8 earthquake has struck off the coast of Los Lagos, Chile, the US Geological Survey (USGS) said on Sunday.
According to seismologists, the epicentre of the earthquake was registered 149 kilometres northwest of Corral, Chile, at a depth of 10 kilometres. The tremor occurred at 21:39 GMT, the USGS said.
The US National Weather Service’s (NWS) National Tsunami Warning Center said there was no tsunami danger for the US West Coast, British Columbia, or Alaska, following the quake.
"Based on earthquake information and historic tsunami records, the earthquake is not expected to generate a tsunami", the warning center said in its Sunday report.
M6.8 - 149 km WNW of Corral, Chile— World Earthquakes on the Map (@MapQuake) December 27, 2020
Mag: 6.8
Depth: 10km
Date-Time: 2020-12-27 21:39:20 UTChttps://t.co/8ImkhQ8FdX#USGS #Earthquake #Chile pic.twitter.com/9tDrahPfZd
There were no immediate reports of damages following the earthquake.
According to the Richter scale, earthquakes starting with 6.0 magnitude are considered "strong", able to cause moderate to strong damage to poor structures in the area.
All comments
Show new comments (0)