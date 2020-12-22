Register
02:26 GMT22 December 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro holds Venezuela's constitution as he speaks during a press conference following the ruling Socialist Party's victory in legislative elections that were boycotted by the opposition in Caracas, Venezuela December 8, 2020.

    Maduro Says Lawmakers Must Define Criminal Responsibility of Previous National Assembly

    © REUTERS / MANAURE QUINTERO
    Latin America
    Get short URL
    240
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/16/1081534822_0:191:1939:1282_1200x675_80_0_0_a8f44dfc5b784ecaa28bc40cc514896e.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/latam/202012221081534852-maduro-says-lawmakers-must-define-criminal-responsibility-of-previous-national-assembly/

    BUENOS AIRES (Sputnik) - Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro says the new parliament must define the criminal and administrative responsibility of members of the former National Assembly.

    Speaking to the newly-elected lawmakers on Monday, Maduro said that the work of the previous National Assembly was "a failure, a rollback" and that the new parliament must present the people of Venezuela with information on all crimes committed by former deputies.

    "The new National Assembly will have time to draw balance and establish criminal and administrative responsibility for all people who were in that [former] National Assembly," Maduro said, as broadcast on his Twitter page.

    On December 6, Venezuela held parliamentary elections in which over 100 political parties and associations took part. Over 20 parties, including the opposition bloc of Juan Guaido, a failed coup leader, refused to participate in the vote.

    The socialist Simon Bolivar Great Patriotic Pole alliance (GPPSB) took 91.34 percent of the parliamentary seats, according to election results released by the National Electoral Council (CNE) earlier this month.

    The GPPSB alliance, which includes Maduro’s United Socialist Party of Venezuela, got 4,317,819 votes, winning 253 out of 277 seats in the National Assembly. Another 11 parliamentary seats were taken by the Democratic Alliance.

    In January 2019, Venezuela plunged into a political crisis when the then-head of the opposition-controlled National Assembly, Juan Guaido, proclaimed himself interim president in a bid to oust reelected President Maduro from power. The United States and most Western countries endorsed Guaido and slapped crippling sanctions on Venezuela. Russia, China, Turkey and several other nations have been supporting Maduro.

    US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a statement earlier this month that Washington condemned the most recent parliamentary election in Venezuela, calling it a "charade".

    Related:

    Maduro Says Hopes to Visit Russia, Meet With Putin in April-June 2021
    Maduro Says His Assassination Was Plotted on Parliamentary Elections Day
    Maduro Says US Intelligence Bribed Hundreds of Oil Workers in Venezuela
    Biden Reportedly Won't Demand Maduro's Resignation in Sanctions Relief Negotiations
    Tags:
    Venezuelan Constituent Assembly, Venezuelan Crisis, Venezuelan National Assembly, National Assembly, Nicolás Maduro, Nicolas Maduro, Venezuela
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    The Windmill Girls, showgirls from the Windmill Theatre in London, are vaccinated against influenza on 12 September 1963.
    Vaccine Roll-Out: How People Have Been Inoculated Through the Ages
    Fact Checker’s Delight
    Fact Checker’s Delight
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse