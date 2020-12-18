One Person Killed, 16 Injured in Blast at Gunpowder Factory in Western Colombia - Photos

According to the Caracol broadcaster, the incident took place at the factory in the city of Libano late on Thursday. The victim was a 17-year-old male.
Meanwhile, the local Alerta Tolima news portal reported that three minors were among those injured, adding that some of the most severely injured were sent to a hospital in the country's capital of Bogota.
💥 #Atención 🔥— TOLINOTICIAS (@TolinoticiasTV) December 18, 2020
Una fuerte explosión se registró en el municipio de El Líbano
Hasta el momento nos informan de 17 personas heridas y al parecer el fallecimiento de un menor. #NoticiaEnDesarrollo pic.twitter.com/GJajl3FSmI
All comments
Show new comments (0)