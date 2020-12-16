5.5-Magnitude Quake Hits Peru

A 5.5-magnitude earthquake hit Peru, local seismologists said.
According to USGS, this was a 5.6-magnitude quake with the epicentre located at a depth of 83.2 kilometres, 6 km to the east of Quequeña.
Photos and videos showing the aftermath of the quake were shared online.
Techo en uno de los pisos de la Municipalidad Provincial de Arequipa se desprende por el fuerte sismo de 5.6 #Arequipa #Perú— Alerta Mundial / Terremotos y Desastres (@AlertaMundial19) December 16, 2020
16/12/2020 pic.twitter.com/8LMymRrdEb
#Perú 🇵🇪— Carlos Juan Semidey (@QuakeChaser35) December 16, 2020
Imágenes desde Perú, tras el sismo de M 5.5 fueron desalojados varios edificios y se reportan grandes deslizamientos de tierra en las montañas. Las personas alegan que se sintió mucho más fuerte que un 5.5 . Reportan que también fué sentido hasta el norte de Chile. pic.twitter.com/CMITMiA2rD
No injuries or damage have so far been reported.
