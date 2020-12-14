Total Solar Eclipse Crosses Chile

Watch a live broadcast from Chile where NASA cameras are expected to catch a total solar eclipse on 14 December.
This year's last total solar eclipse can be seen over the skies of Patagonia, a region which encompasses the vast territories of southern South America, shared by Argentina and Chile.
Earlier, astronomers said that if the weather permits, a partial solar eclipse could also be seen in south-west Africa and Antarctica.
*Follow Sputnik live feed to find out more.
