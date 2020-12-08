Mexican President to Replace Economy Minister Graciela Marquez

"Today I will send to the Senate a proposal to appoint Graciela Marquez Colin, who is currently serving as minister of economy, a member of the governing council of the National Institute of Statistics and Geography... Tatiana Clouthier Carrillo will replace her in the Economy Ministry," Lopez Obrador said during a press conference posted on his Twitter.
#ConferenciaPresidente. La diputada federal Tatiana Clouthier, @tatclouthier, será la próxima secretaria de Economía, anuncia @lopezobrador_ . pic.twitter.com/JpqkDiZfwN— Jenaro Villamil (@jenarovillamil) December 7, 2020
According to the president of Mexico, next year he should nominate a candidate for INEGI president and intends to nominate for the post a person linked to the government - Graciela Marquez.
Earlier, the president nominated Mexican finance ministry official Galia Borja, who currently serves as treasurer, to become the central bank’s new deputy governor.
All comments
Show new comments (0)