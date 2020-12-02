5.8 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Antofagasta, Chile, EMSC Reports

A magnitude 5.8 earthquake has struck near the port city of Antofagasta, Chile, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre said on Twitter on Wednesday.
The epicentre of the quake was registered 146 kilometres southeast of Antofagasta, seismologists said.
Felt #earthquake (#sismo) M5.5 strikes 146 km SE of #Antofagasta (#Chile) 13 min ago. Please report to: https://t.co/lq4Z5MPCAJ pic.twitter.com/ANm8ZJ2QhM— EMSC (@LastQuake) December 2, 2020
🤔🤔🤔 no me están gustando nada estos #temblores q vibran hacia arriba ... 🤨🤨🤨 me recuerdan a los vividos por el sur, y cuando tienen esa vibración “pa’rriba” mmmm en fin ...ándate luego #2020 #temblor #antofagasta #antofa pic.twitter.com/WDFE2SXkxc— Ppazrabaj (@ppcmf) December 2, 2020
DETAILS TO FOLLOW
