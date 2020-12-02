Venezuelan President Maduro Reveals His Plans If Opposition Wins Parliamentary Elections

"If we win, we will go ahead, but I should also say that my fate is in your hands. If the opposition wins, I will step down from the post of the president. If the opposition wins the elections, I will no longer stay here, my fate is in the hands of the Venezuelan people", Maduro said in a televised address.

Elections to Venezuela's unicameral parliament will take place on Sunday, with 107 political parties and associations running for seats. However, the opposition bloc that includes the party of opposition politician Juan Guaido has decided to boycott the elections.

Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido reacts as President Donald Trump delivers his State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020.

Guaido, who declared himself interim president of the country in January 2019, called for mass protests against the government and left Venezuela after they failed. He was backed by the US and its allies, which led to a wave of sanctions against Venezuelan companies and officials.

A number of Venezuelan opposition parties refused to recognise the 2018 election results and urged President Nicolas Maduro to step down, while the latter stressed that Guaido's campaign was part of a US plan aiming at unseating him and gaining access to Venezuela's assets and oil and gas resources.