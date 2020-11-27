Register
02:57 GMT27 November 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    People mourn the death of soccer legend Diego Armando Maradona, in front of the Casa Rosada presidential palace in Buenos Aires, Argentina, November 26, 2020.

    Nine People Detained in Buenos Aires Over Public Order Offenses Following Maradona's Death - Videos

    © REUTERS / RICARDO MORAES
    Latin America
    Get short URL
    0 01
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0b/1b/1081287294_0:259:3072:1987_1200x675_80_0_0_b021a5bd9c1a0de12477e35dbbb3fdc8.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/latam/202011271081287286-nine-people-detained-in-buenos-aires-over-public-order-offenses-following-maradonas-death---videos/

    BUENOS AIRES (Sputnik) - Nine people were detained on Thursday in the Argentinean capital of Buenos Aires over riots and other public order violations following the death of the Argentine football legend, Diego Maradona, the Infobae news portal reported.

    The iconic soccer player passed away on Wednesday at the age of 60 from a cardiac arrest. Two weeks before his death, Maradona was discharged from a hospital where he had undergone brain surgery.

    According to the media outlet, the arrests reportedly took place throughout the night and into the morning near the presidential palace where the fans were starting to bid farewell. The portal added, citing sources, that there were multiple cases of looting, vandalism, riots and clashes with the law enforcement officers.

    Argentine President Alberto Fernandez eventually decided to limit the number of people who could file past the coffin of the football legend, the TN broadcaster reported. In the end, the casket was taken out of the presidential residence as the situation became chaotic, and the funeral procession headed to the cemetery.

    A Sputnik correspondent reported that the police fired tear gas at the angered fans, who found out that the farewell ceremony would end earlier than previously announced, but it was then extended until 7.00 pm local time (22.00 GMT). Later, the police used tear gas and water cannons again, this time to disperse the crowds attempting to get into the palace. Fans were chanting slogans and singing songs to commemorate Maradona.

    Meanwhile, Margarita Simonyan, the editor-in-chief of the Rossiya Segodnya international news agency and the RT broadcaster, said that RT's correspondent and cameraman covering the farewell ceremony were injured during the riots.

    Argentine Interior Minister Eduardo de Pedro has blamed the Buenos Aires authorities for clashes between police and Maradona fans, calling them to end the violence.

    "We call on Horacio Laretta [Buenos Aires mayor] and Diego Santilli [vice mayor] to stop this madness on the part of the city police", the interior minister wrote on Twitter.

    Tens of thousands of fans spent hours waiting for the opportunity to pay their respects to Maradona for the last time. The great football player was buried at a cemetery in the Bella Vista residential area near Buenos Aires, where his parents rest in peace.

    Tags:
    police, death, Diego Maradona, Buenos Aires, Argentina
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    People gather to mourn the death of soccer legend Diego Maradona, outside the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium, in Buenos Aires, Argentina 25 November 2020.
    Rest in Peace, Golden Kid: World Mourns Death of Football Maverick Diego Maradona
    The Fight Goes On
    The Fight Goes On
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse