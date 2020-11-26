Maradona's Funeral Ceremony Suspended as Hundreds of People Try to Access Government Palace

The funeral ceremony to pay tribute to Argentinian football star Diego Armando Maradona has been suspended in Buenos Aires, as citizens are trying to access the government palace.
Police forces have been mobilised to contain the large crowd gathered in the vicinity of the Casa Rosada, the official residence of the Argentinian president.
The coffin with Maradona's body was reportedly transferred from the Latin American Patriots' room to the Native Peoples' room after furious fans broke fences to enter Casa Rosada.
Maradona passed away on Wednesday at the age of 60 from a cardiac arrest. Two weeks before his death, Maradona was discharged from a hospital where he had undergone brain surgery.
Thousands of fans spent hours on Wednesday waiting to pay tribute for the iconic football player.
