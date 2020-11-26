Clashes Reported in Buenos Aires Between Police, Fans Flocking to Pay Tribute to Maradona

The commemoration ceremony started in the presidential palace early in the morning. People are allowed to enter the square via special designated entrances. According to the reports, the situation so far looks chaotic, with people pushing each other and gathering in large crowds to get inside.
Things got a bit messy there, as the line pushed through to get to Maradona’s coffin. Police pushed it back. Everything is calm again, this was a few minutes ago. pic.twitter.com/PGmCnsiDzC— Natalie Alcoba (@nataliealcoba) November 26, 2020
Police charges against the followers of Maradona in the surroundings of the burning chapel pic.twitter.com/EQJt97891p— nOn Stop (@nONsToP_aStUr) November 26, 2020
Diego Maradona's fans argue with police to enter the Government House to pay tribute to late football legend Diego Armando Maradona in Buenos Aireshttps://t.co/sSxoClYpLl pic.twitter.com/SmfzingK3j— Elliot Wagland (@elliotwagland) November 26, 2020
The soccer legend died on Wednesday of a heart attack at the age of 60, two weeks after he was discharged from the hospital, where he had undergone medical examination and brain surgery.
