Brazil Aviation Authority Approves Flights of Boeing 737 MAX Planes

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – The Brazilian Aviation Authority (ANAC) has allowed the resumption of flights of Boeing 737 MAX planes more than a year after they were halted following two deadly crashes, the manufacturer said.
Earlier this month, the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) rescinded an order that grounded the Boeing 737 MAX but mandated a series of additional steps that must be taken before the aircraft returns to service.
“Brazil’s Aviation Authority, ANAC, joined the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) today, by rescinding the order that halted commercial operations of Boeing 737-8s in Brazil. Commercial operations for the aircraft type can take place once airlines have met the requirements outlined by ANAC’s order,” Boeing said in a statement on late Wednesday.
After two fatal accidents involving the 737 MAX – a Lion Air crash in Indonesia in October 2018, and the Ethiopian Airlines crash in March 2019 – regulators around the world grounded the aircraft, and manufacturer Boeing suspended production of the jets. Investigations into the crashes revealed errors in the functioning of the jet's piloting system, lapses in Boeing's safety standard procedures and cover-ups by company officials. The system is speculated to have caused pilots flying the 737 Max to lose control of their aircraft amid numerous warnings in the cockpit, with the plane crashes killing all on board.
Earlier, the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) reportedly allowed the aircraft to return to the skies following analysis that had shown Boeing's 737 MAX to be safe.
