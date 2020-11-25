Bus Collides With Truck in Brazil Leaving 37 Dead - Photo

At least 37 people were killed and 15 injured after a bus collided with a truck in south-eastern Brazil, the Sao Paulo Military Police say.

The accident occurred between the cities of Taguai and Taquarituba in São Paulo state, on the Rodovia Alfredo de Oliveira Carvalho highway that has been closed due to the rescue operation.

Those injured were taken to nearby hospitals, according to firefighters.

According to the R7 news website, the bus was attempting to overtake a vehicle when it hit the truck head-on. However, there is no official information as to the cause of the accident, as it's still being investigated.

The bus was reportedly transporting textile company employees. The firm has not commented on the accident so far.

According to a passenger list obtained by rescue teams, 52 people besides the driver were on board the bus. Police are currently working to identify the deceased.The truck driver was rescued alive and then sent to a hospital in Fartura.

