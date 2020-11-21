Register
03:19 GMT21 November 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Demonstrators march in Sao Paulo during the National Black Consciousness Day and in protest against the death of Joao Alberto Silveira Freitas, a Black man beaten to death at a market in Porto Alegre, Brazil November 20, 2020

    Video: Protests Hit Several Brazilian Cities After Black Man Murdered by Security at Shop

    © REUTERS / AMANDA PEROBELLI
    Latin America
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0b/15/1081230006_0:240:3213:2048_1200x675_80_0_0_3bc1a6a2d5a045d99bbcd5bd8fc1cb61.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/latam/202011211081230197-video-violent-protests-in-several-brazilian-cities-after-black-man-murdered-by-security-at-shop/

    Earlier on Thursday, security officers of a Carrefour supermarket in the Brazilian city of Porto Alegre beat a 40-year-old black man named João Alberto Silveira Freitas to death. Carrefour quickly issued a statement describing the killing as a criminal act.

    Violent protesters have rocked several Brazilian cities following the murder of a 40-year-old black man in a Carrefour shop in Porto Alegre committed on Thursday by two security guards, who, according to G1 news website, claimed that they had been punched by the man they killed.

    Two guards, one a military police officer, were filmed beating to death a man later identified as João Alberto Silveira Freitas and then kneeling on his neck on the ground. Following the incident, the military officer, Giovani Gaspar da Silva, 24, was taken to a military prison, and Magno Braz Borges, 30, a store security guard, was sent to a Civil Police facility.

    WARNING: The following video contains graphic content.

    On Friday, protesters stormed Carrefour stores in Sao Paolo, Rio de Janeiro and Porto Alegre, destroying shelves, setting fires and throwing stones through windows.

    Shopping malls were vandalised by protesters, with windows smashed and goods thrown from the shelves to the ground.

    • A demonstrator damages a storefront during a march in Sao Paulo on National Black Consciousness Day and in protest against the death of Joao Alberto Silveira Freitas, a Black man beaten to death at a market in Porto Alegre, Brazil, November 20, 2020
      A demonstrator damages a storefront during a march in Sao Paulo on National Black Consciousness Day and in protest against the death of Joao Alberto Silveira Freitas, a Black man beaten to death at a market in Porto Alegre, Brazil, November 20, 2020
      © REUTERS / AMANDA PEROBELLI
    • A man runs in a vandalized Carrefour store during a march in Sao Paulo on National Black Consciousness Day and in protest against the death of Joao Alberto Silveira Freitas, a Black man beaten to death at a market in Porto Alegre, Brazil, November 20, 2020.
      A man runs in a vandalized Carrefour store during a march in Sao Paulo on National Black Consciousness Day and in protest against the death of Joao Alberto Silveira Freitas, a Black man beaten to death at a market in Porto Alegre, Brazil, November 20, 2020.
      © REUTERS / AMANDA PEROBELLI
    • A demonstrator damages glass at a shopping mall during a march in Sao Paulo on National Black Consciousness Day and in protest against the death of Joao Alberto Silveira Freitas, a Black man beaten to death at a market in Porto Alegre, Brazil, November 20, 2020.
      A demonstrator damages glass at a shopping mall during a march in Sao Paulo on National Black Consciousness Day and in protest against the death of Joao Alberto Silveira Freitas, a Black man beaten to death at a market in Porto Alegre, Brazil, November 20, 2020.
      © REUTERS / AMANDA PEROBELLI
    1 / 3
    © REUTERS / AMANDA PEROBELLI
    A demonstrator damages a storefront during a march in Sao Paulo on National Black Consciousness Day and in protest against the death of Joao Alberto Silveira Freitas, a Black man beaten to death at a market in Porto Alegre, Brazil, November 20, 2020

    ​​Angry protesters were pictured setting objects on fire in the street as well.

    Demonstrators burn objects to block a street during a protest against racism, after Joao Alberto Silveira Freitas was beaten to death by security guards at a Carrefour supermarket in Porto Alegre, Brazil, November 20, 2020.
    © REUTERS / DIEGO VARA
    Demonstrators burn objects to block a street during a protest against racism, after Joao Alberto Silveira Freitas was beaten to death by security guards at a Carrefour supermarket in Porto Alegre, Brazil, November 20, 2020.

    Other videos shared in social media showed large groups of protesters gathering in the streets of Porto Alegre, some carrying "Vidas Negras Importam" ["Black Lives Matter"] posters and chanting slogans with a BLM theme.

    Demonstrators hold signs that read Black Lives Matter (L) and Justice for Joao Alberto during a march in Sao Paulo on National Black Consciousness Day and in protest against the death of Joao Alberto Silveira Freitas, a Black man beaten to death at a market in Porto Alegre, Brazil, November 20, 2020
    © REUTERS / AMANDA PEROBELLI
    Demonstrators hold signs that read "Black Lives Matter" (L) and "Justice for Joao Alberto" during a march in Sao Paulo on National Black Consciousness Day and in protest against the death of Joao Alberto Silveira Freitas, a Black man beaten to death at a market in Porto Alegre, Brazil, November 20, 2020

    Demonstrators demanded closing the stores of the French Carrefour retail company, protesting inside the supermarkets and shouting "Stop killing us".

    Carrefour issued a statement regarding the tragic incident, saying that it had launched an internal investigation and expressing regret over the killing.

    "Carrefour informs that it will adopt the appropriate measures to hold those involved in this criminal act responsible. It will also break the contract with the company that is responsible for the security guards who committed the aggression", a company statement read, cited by G1. "The employee who was in charge of the store at the time of the incident will be terminated. Out of respect for the victim, the store will be closed. We will contact Mr. João Alberto's family to provide the necessary support".

    The killing outraged Brazil on the eve of 20 November, National Black Consciousness Day, a day to celebrate a regained awareness by the black community of their great worth, value, importance and contribution to Brazil.

    On Friday, the Brazilian vice president, Hamilton Mourão, said that the killing was not motivated by racism, asserting that racism in the country does not exist.

    "For me, in Brazil there is no racism. This is something they want to import here to Brazil, it doesn't exist here", the vice president stated, adding that the incident was "regrettable".

    The VP's statement, however, met additional intense backlash on social media, as a federal deputy, Talíria Petrone, observed that Mourão "denies the reality about black population" and "does not know the history of his country".

    “Racism not only exists, it kills. A government that denies the structural ills of our society pushes it into the abyss", federal deputy Alessandro Molon added.

    Brazilian protests sparked by the killing follow a nationwide series of protests against racism and police brutality in the United States following the murder of a black resident of Minneapolis, George Floyd, by white police in late May.

    The death of George Floyd sparked a wave of protests, some violent, around the country, which only intensified after similar incidents involving other black people being killed or injured in altercations with police has continued.

    Related:

    Russian TV Crew Attacked in Philadelphia Amid Unrest Over Police Shooting of Armed Black Man
    Anti-Police Riots Erupt in Brooklyn Over Shooting of Black Man by Officers in Philadelphia - Videos
    Live Updates: Chinese COVID-19 Vaccine Trials in Brazil Halted After 'Major Incident', Reports Say
    Tags:
    murder, racism, black, police, protest, Brazil
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A person dressed as a Santa Claus meets a child while sitting in a Santa Claus bubble as he opens Christmas season at Aalborg Zoo amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Aalborg, Denmark, 13 November 2020. Ritzau Scanpix/Henning Bagger via REUTERS
    How COVID-19 Won't Steal Christmas: Santa's Ingenious Tricks to Save Pandemic-Marred Holiday Season
    Presidential Wins
    Presidential Wins
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse