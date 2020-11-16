Peru's Prosecutor's Office to Investigate Deaths of Two Protesters in Anti-Govt Protests

"The prosecutor's office opened a preliminary investigation against those who are responsible for the crime of homicide of Inti Sotelo and Jack Pintado and others in the context of serious human rights violations," the prosecutor's office said on its Twitter account on Sunday.
On November 9, Peru's congress voted for the impeachment of Peruvian President Martin Vizcarra, following accusations of corruption and bribery. Peru's Congress Chairman Merino was appointed as the interim president of Peru, triggering mass protests throughout the country.
On Saturday, at least two people were killed and nearly 100 were injured during mass protests in Peru against the impeachment of Vizcarra. More than 60 of the injured were hospitalised. Police reportedly used tear gas and rubber bullets to disperse the crowds.
On Sunday, Peru’s Congress failed to appoint a new interim president after Manuel Merino announced his resignation on Sunday.
