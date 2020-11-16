Peru's Congress Fails to Appoint New Interim Government In Wake of Merino's Resignation

BUENOS AIRES (Sputnik) - Peru’s Congress failed to appoint a new interim president after Manuel Merino announced his resignation on Sunday, following mass anti-government protests.

"The result of the first vote was 42 votes in favor, 52 against and 25 abstentions. The virtual session was suspended," a statement, released on the official Twitter account of Peru’s Congress late on Sunday, says.

In a separate tweet, the Congress released the list of candidates that was up for a vote during the Sunday emergency session. Rocio Silva Santisteban was proposed as interim president, while Francisco Sagasti Hochhausler, as interim first vice president.

Peruvian Congress chairman Manuel Merino, who had assumed the duties of the country's interim president, announced his resignation on Sunday, after several days of mass protests.

Earlier in the day, 13 of the 18 ministers of the new Peruvian government resigned in protest against police brutality during the mass demonstrations that started in the country after Congress decided to impeach President Martin Vizcarra over bribery allegations, which he denies.

On Saturday, at least two people were killed and nearly 100 were injured during mass protests in Peru against the impeachment of Vizcarra. More than 60 of the injured were hospitalised. Police reportedly used tear gas and rubber bullets to disperse the crowds.

The Peruvian Constitutional Court demanded on Sunday that police conduct a search for over 40 people who remain missing following the protests.

According to local media reports, Peruvian rights groups have filed a complaint with the prosecutor’s office accusing Merino and Prime Minister Antero Flores-Araoz of murder and abuse of power. Complaints were also submitted against several police officials and the interior minister, the RPP broadcaster said on Sunday.

Peru’s Congress impeached Vizcarra over corruption and bribery in a 105-19 vote on Monday, November 9. In mid-September, Vizcarra already made it through one impeachment vote, which was initiated over his alleged abuse of power for giving away controversial state contracts. Less than a month after that, he was confronted with new charges of bribery and corruption.