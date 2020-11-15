Peru's Interim President Manuel Merino Steps Down Less Than a Week Into His Administration

Peru’s interim President Manuel Merino has stepped down less than a week after he assumed the post.
His resignation comes a day after large-scale protests were held in the capital Lima and other cities, with demonstrators demanding he step down. Saturday’s rally began peacefully, but by nightfall it became violent. Two people died during the clashes, while more than 60 were hospitalised.
Merino’s cabinet stepped down in response to the casualties, and the president himself came under pressure to resign.
"At this time, when the country is going through one of the greatest political crises, I want to let all of Peru know that I am presenting my irrevocable resignation from the post of President of the Republic", Merino said in a televised address, adding that he wants the best for the country.
The news of Merino’s resignation has prompted celebration, with many Peruvians applauding and beating pots and pans.
Peru’s national assembly of regional governments has said Merino was responsible for the "acts of violence” that occurred during the rally on 14 November, while former President Martin Vizcarra blamed the deaths of protesters on the "illegal and illegitimate government". "The country will not allow the deaths of these courageous young people to go unpunished", Vizcarra wrote on Twitter.
MORE DETAILS TO FOLLOW
