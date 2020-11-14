Crocodiles Occupy Urban Streets in Mexican State of Tabasco Amid Floods - Photo, Video

The floods that have pounded the Mexican coastal state of Tabasco for several weeks were followed by the appearance of crocodiles walking on the streets of cities more and more frequently, according to the El Heraldo de Tabasco, a local media outlet.
Las inundaciones en #Tabasco, le han dado a los cocodrilos la oportunidad de salir de las lagunas, esteros, arroyos, popales y rios. Del 2007 a la fecha se han reproducido en gran cantidad pic.twitter.com/M2uz0VGKCy— Ulises Diaz Jmz (@jmz_diaz) November 14, 2020
The events continue to cause panic among citizens, since many people remain inside their houses, and they fear that the reptiles may climb into their houses.
#Entérate | Se pasea cocodrilo en las calles Reforma Agraria sector Abanico de la Col Gaviotas Norte @ProcivilTabasco— El Heraldo de Tabasco (@heraldodetab) November 13, 2020
Síguenos aquí 👇
➡https://t.co/X3GD3u0xVk pic.twitter.com/ROinkM8osR
According to eyewitnesses, the crocodiles which have been seen on the streets reach up to three metres in length. Some of the reptiles have not only been seen in places with high levels of flooding, but also in areas not affected by the floods.
So far, seven crocodiles have been caught walking through the streets.
All comments
Show new comments (0)