Police Use Tear Gas as Protests Continue in Lima Following Vizcarra's Impeachment

Public unrest has been ongoing for several days already in the wake of Peruvian lawmakers voting to impeach President Martin Vizcarra, and on Thursday, interim President Manuel Merino was sworn in.

Police have used tear gas to disperse protesters in Peru's capital of Lima, La Republica reported on Thursday.

Thousands of protesters reportedly took to Plaza San Martin, in the centre of Lima, rejecting the new government vested in interim president Manuel Merino.

Mass police presence was witnessed at the scene of the protest, according to pictures and videos shared on social media.

ACTUALIZACIÓN: Reportan represión policial en #Lima contra los miles de manifestantes que rechazan el nuevo Gobierno y la crisis política pic.twitter.com/ln24T24tnn — teleSUR TV (@teleSURtv) November 13, 2020

La policía empieza a replegar a los manifestantes con fuerza a la altura de la @CSJdeLima. Los perdigones y gas lacrimógeno no cesan. #MarchaNacional pic.twitter.com/0A9qQmOYJV — Rodrigo Cruz (@rcruza) November 13, 2020

Earlier in the day, protesters took to the streets carrying the Peruvian flag and signs that read "Merino is not my president". According to teleSUR, other large cities in Peru have also witnessed protests, and calls for public mobilisation are circulating on social media.

#Marcha12Nov Así se desarrolló la primera manifestación en Andahuaylas (#Apurímac) en rechazo a la vacancia presidencial y el @congresoperu . Video: @arivme pic.twitter.com/IkzuFv5HnE — OjoPúblico (@Ojo_Publico) November 13, 2020

On Monday, Congress voted 105-19 to oust Vizcarra on accusations of abuse of power. The now ex-president was accused of giving away controversial state contracts in the Mokegua in 2011-2014, where he was serving as governor at that time.

Although he did not agree with the lawmakers' decision, Vizcarra decided to announce his resignation, which prompted protests the same day.