Argentina's President Alberto Fernandez in Isolation After Encountering a COVID-19 Patient

Argentina's President Alberto Fernandez has gone into isolation after contacting a coronavirus patient, local media reported on Wednesday.
Apart from the president, a number of officials have also gone into quarantine, including the Foreign Affairs Minister, Interior Minister, Culture Minister, Secretary-General of the Presidency, and Secretary of Communication and Press.
"Being close contact of a positive COVID-19 case, the President of the Nation, Alberto Fernandez, has initiated the preventive and mandatory isolation protocol and will isolate himself in the Official Residence of Olivos", the statement reportedly said.
El presidente de Argentina ha sido aislado. A Alberto Fernández le hicieron la prueba de coronavirus porque un funcionario dio positivo. Sí, este que lo abrazó tiene Covid-19 pic.twitter.com/4N0FHXGsvU— Fernando Del Río 🇲🇽🇦🇷 (@FernandoDelRio) November 11, 2020
However, the president tested negative for coronavirus on Wednesday.
Beliz accompanied Fernandez when the latter travelled to Bolivia together with ex-president Evo Morales on Monday, following his 11 months of political exile, and participated in hearings and bilateral meetings while there, including with high-profile officials. Beliz also took part in Arce's inauguration ceremony and in Fernandez's bilateral meetings.
Earlier, it was reported that Argentina had purchased doses of the coronavirus vaccine that the University of Oxford is developing in cooperation with UK pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca, Infobae news website reported, citing the chiefs of the lab.
