Maduro Claims Trump Copies Chavez While Dancing During Campaign Rallies

During a meeting with supporters in Caracas on Saturday, Venezuelan President Nicholas Maduro among other things apparently took a jab at US President Donald Trump's dancing at campaign rallies.
"At an event in Pennsylvania, Donald Trump copied [former Venezuelan President Hugo] Chavez as POTUS danced there. Did you see that?", Maduro said.
Maduro was referring to the US president dancing off the stage to the Village People's disco classic YMCA during a campaign rally in Middletown, Pennsylvania earlier this week. Chavez, however, was known for dancing to the rhythm of merengue, one of the most popular genres of Venezuelan folk music.
2020 Trump— WeCanA (@2o74wHNwhP7cuzT) October 25, 2020
MAGA 🇺🇸 YMCA
President Trump dances to YMCA
at Pennsylvania rally
"Miracle of Pennsylvania "🇺🇸@realDonaldTrump https://t.co/4xE9s2l3fW pic.twitter.com/CwZqGvEqcy
Trump's fist-pumping dance moves in Middletown were just the latest in a series of such performances by POTUS over the past few weeks.
POTUS, however, enjoyed a speedy recovery and returned to the White House after spending just several days at the Walter Reed Medical Centre.
Venezuela is currently under tough US economic sanctions, which Washington began to impose back in 2018 in order to topple democratically elected president, Nicolas Maduro.
