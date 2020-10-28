5.5-Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Chile, EMSC Reports

A 5.5-magnitude earthquake has struck 36 km west of Rauco, Chile, according to EMSC. No tsunami alert has been issued.
M5.5 #earthquake (#sismo) strikes 118 km SW of #Rancagua (#Chile) 24 min ago. Read eyewitnesses' stories & provide yours: https://t.co/WW5mYhzoQX— EMSC (@LastQuake) October 28, 2020
No casualties or damage have been reported.
Chile is situated in the easternmost part of the Ring of Fire, a seismically active zone in the Pacific Ocean, where many earthquakes and volcanic eruptions occur, including powerful ones.
