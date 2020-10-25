Register
18:37 GMT25 October 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Bolivia's President-elect Luis Arce gestures during a celebration after he won the presidential election, in El Alto, outskirts of La Paz, Bolivia, October 24, 2020. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

    Bolivian President Demands OAS Chief Resign Over His Part in 2019 Coup

    UESLEI MARCELINO
    Latin America
    Get short URL
    by
    0 50
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/19/1080875500_0:320:3072:2048_1200x675_80_0_0_c96658738da9cd2432664833bad5260c.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/latam/202010251080875476-bolivian-president-demands-oas-chief-resign-over-his-part-in-2019-coup/

    Despite formerly serving as foreign minister of his native Uruguay under president José Mujica, Luis Almagro has led the charge against governments in Latin America Since assuming leadership of the OAS in 2015.

    Bolivia's newly-elected president, Luis Arce, has demanded the head of the Organisation of American States (OAS) resign over his role in the 2019 coup d'etat.

    Arce, Movement for Socialism (MAS) leader, said on Saturday OAS Secretary-General Luis Almagro should go for "moral and ethical reasons."

    “We do not agree that an important body should be in the hands of people who support a particular political party or political trend in the region, and that it interferes in the internal affairs of a country," Arce said. "If it was able to do that in Bolivia, imagine, you could do it with any other country, and we can’t allow that.”

    Almagro oversaw the OAS audit of last year's presidential election that overturned president Evo Morales' landslide victory in the first round. Morales, Latin America's first fully-indigenous leader, reluctantly invited the OAS to validate the count after a wave of opposition rioting over alleged ballot fraud and violent attacks on MAS politicians.

    That included the shocking attack on Patricia Arce Guzman, the mayoress of the town of Vinto. Opposition rioters dragged her from the municipal offices before setting them on fire, then cut her hari, painted her face red and forced her to walk barefoot through the town as they spat and urinated on her. Arce Guzman was elected a senator last week.

    ​"There was no fraud, there was a whole preparation for a coup, of which the OAS was unfortunately a part," Arce told La Razón in reference to the audit, adding that Almagro “interfered, violated Bolivian regulations, and those of any international body observing an electoral process; he interfered in internal affairs.”

    Other Latin American government officials  laid into Almagro this week.

    Venezuelan UN envoy Samuel Moncada pointed out Almagro's dishonesty in claiming at the OAS General Assembly in Washington this week: "We told Evo Morales not to quit"

    "Almagro has no shame, he represents the ideological, political and moral ruin of the OAS on the continent." Moncada wrote. "Never more will this kind of criminal be able to deceive our peoples!"

    ​Mexican undersecretary of foreign affairs Maximiliano Reyes Zúñiga accused Almagro on Tuesday of making “factious” use of the OAS electoral observer mission in 2019 to legitimise the opposition fraud claims.

    And on Wednesday the Puebla Group, whose members include former presidents of Bolivia, Brazil, Ecuador, Uruguay and Spain, published an open letter urging Almagro to resign.

    Supporters of former Bolivian President Evo Morales, exiled in Argentina, take part in a meeting organized by the Bolivianos Unidos group in Mendoza, to support the presidential candidate of the Movement to Socialism (MAS) party, Luis Arce, in Mendoza, Argentina, on March 07, 2020
    © AP Photo / ANDRES LARROVERE
    Luis Arce Wins Bolivian Presidential Election With 55% of Votes After All Ballots Counted
    Despite formerly serving as foreign minister of his native Uruguay under leftist president José Mujica, Almagro has led the charge against socialist governments in Latin America Since assuming leadership of the Washington-based OAS in 2015.

    He has been a constant critic of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his government, even attacking the country's National Electoral Council after the opposition failed to gather enough signatories for a presidential recall referendum. In 2016 he invoked the Inter-American Democratic Charter against Caracas, claiming there had been "an alteration of the constitutional order" there.

    In 2018 Almagro led efforts to bring Maduro and other Venezuelan leaders to trial at the International Criminal Court in The Hague. In 2019 he revived the doctrine of "Responsibility to Protect" - previously used to justify the 2003 invasion of Iraq - to urge other states to intervene in Venezuela.

    Nicaragua's elected government has also been an occasional target for Almagro. In 2019 he sought to invoke the Democratic Charter against Daniel Ortega's Sandinista government.

    Just this week at the OAS meeting in Washington, the secretary-general warned Managua the bloc would not recognise the result of next November's presidential election if it did not comply with a list of demands.

    "Daniel Ortega will have to demonstrate how independent he is from the bad practices that Cuba and the Bolivarian regime [in Venezuela] instigate," Almagro said.

    A group of 14 OAS members, led by the US, voted to expel Cuba from the bloc in January 1962. In response, revolutionary leader Fidel Castro dubbed the organisation the “Yankee Ministry of Colonies and a military bloc against the peoples of Latin America.”

    Even after the OAS voted to allow Cuba to re-join in 2009, the island nation has consistently refused to do so.

    Related:

    Socialists Return to Power in Bolivia, But Evo Morales Unlikely to Serve in New Gov't, Observers Say
    If Bolivian Gov't Delays Vote Again, It Will Trigger Uprising Impossible to Contain, Journo Warns
    Bolivian Future Hangs in Balance, MAS Vote Vital to Restore Peace, Indigenous Group Spokeswoman Says
    Tags:
    Luis Almagro, Organization of American States (OAS), OAS, Evo Morales, Bolivia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Eagle and Snake: Stunning Miss Mexico Contestants Show off Fabulous Dresses and Feathered Costumes
    Eagle and Snake: Stunning Miss Mexico Contestants Show off Fabulous Dresses and Feathered Costumes
    Moderator Agitator
    Moderator Agitator
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse