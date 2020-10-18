Register
23:34 GMT18 October 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Supporters of former President Evo Morales in La Paz

    There's Big Chance of Morales' MAS Candidate Luis Arce Winning in First Round, Bolivian Journo Says

    © AP Photo / Natacha Pisarenko
    Latin America
    Get short URL
    by
    0 50
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107730/92/1077309208_0:0:3071:1729_1200x675_80_0_0_fc2972028ccd0b747357420eebc4a980.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/latam/202010181080810562-theres-big-chance-of-morales-mas-candidate-luis-arce-winning-in-first-round-bolivian-journo-says/

    The Sunday election is going to become a litmus test for the de-facto interim government of Jeanine Anez, who took the reins of the country in November 2019, according to Alberto Echazu, a Bolivian political analyst and journalist with La Resistencia Bolivia, who has given his prognosis with regard to the ongoing vote.

    On 18 October, the long anticipated snap general elections started in Bolivia. Nearly a year ago, former President Evo Morales was forced to resign over alleged election fraud following nation-wide protests triggered by Bolivian conservatives backed by the country's police and military forces.

    Sputnik: How is the election process organized, in your opinion? What organisations and groups are monitoring the vote?

    Alberto Echazu: The process will be organized as usual, by the electoral body and the state in general, but, given that the state is run by a de facto government of Jeanine Anez, there is nothing ordinary about the process itself. The regime has attacked international observers, specifically Spanish and Argentinian parliamentarians, calling them "agitators", showing its intentions of having the least possible number of observers. The UN, the EU and the Organisation of American States (OAS) are the main observers, along with Mercosur (Southern Common Market) and other parliamentary delegations such as the aforementioned.

    ​Sputnik: What is the chance of Luis Arce the candidate of Evo Morales' Movement Towards Socialism (MAS) winning in the first round? Earlier, the de facto Anez government put forward criminal accusations against him. Though denounced as "false", could they be used by the right-wing bloc to derail Arce's victory?

    Alberto Echazu: There is a significant chance of Luis Arce winning in the first round. He is ahead in the polls and the right-wing candidacies’ campaigns are oriented towards avoiding that, signaling that it is the most likely scenario. The criminal accusations against him do not have any foundation, so they have no validity regarding the electoral process.

    Sputnik: Will Bolivian powerful right-wing politicians, Jeanine Anez, Carlos Mesa and Luis Fernando Camacho commit to a peaceful transition of power if MAS wins the elections?

    Alberto Echazu: It is difficult to imagine a peaceful transition from the coup bloc, but their own private interests have separated them even further, and even though the regime shows no intention of handing over power in a democratic way, Camacho has expressed his position of recognising whoever wins, and given that he is the candidate that is furthest to the right, he has put pressure on the de facto government to deliver a democratic and peaceful transition even if MAS wins.

    ​Sputnik: What is Evo Morales' role in the ongoing campaign?

    Alberto Echazu: Evo Morales is the chief of campaign (campaign manager), he has been very involved with the militant bases and with the foreign press, giving information so that there is more control over possible fraud by the regime.

    Sputnik: What global players and international institutions have signalled their solidarity with MAS to date?

    Alberto Echazu: Parliamentarian groups from all over the world have expressed their solidarity with the Bolivian people and with MAS, including US legislators headed by Democrat Bernie Sanders, the previously mentioned Argentinian and Spanish congressmen, human rights institutions from Latin America and notorious political figures like Gustavo Petro, former Colombian presidential candidate, and many others.

    Related:

    Evo Morales' Ex-Finance Minister May Bring Bolivia's 'Economic Miracle' Back if Elected, Author Says
    US Tactics Against Iran Increase; Bolivia Elections Heat Up
    Bolivia’s Electoral Tribunal Abandons New Vote Counting System Ahead of Election, TSE Head Says
    Tags:
    elections, Jeanine Anez, Evo Morales, United States, Latin America, Bolivia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Halloween decorations are seen at Tivoli Gardens in Copenhagen during the Danish giant pumpkin championships, 10 October 2020.
    New Masks for Fall 2020: How Different Countries Prepare for Halloween
    Rock ‘n’ Rolling Case Total
    Rock ‘n’ Rolling Case Total
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse