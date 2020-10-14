Protesters in Mexico City Demand President's Resignation

According to the AMLO movement, Lopez Obrador is pushing Mexico towards Venezuelan socialism and regression. The activists are demanding his resignation no later than by 30 November, before the first two years of his presidential term expire.
"The goal of our movement as the first step is to force Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador to resign from the presidency", Jorge Gual said.
The FRENA protests began earlier this year with a series of motor rallies across Mexican regions. According to the organisers, 196 cities took part in the most recent rally, after which protesters marched through the capital and set up a camp on the Constitution Square in front of the presidential palace.
In early October, thousands of citizens took to the streets in what was one of the biggest protests in the country against President Lopez Obrador, who took office almost two years ago. The protesters were seen waving Mezin flags and were heard chanting "Lopez Out".
Citizens have criticised Lopez Obrador for his economic and security policies.
