US Extends Venezuela Sanctions Again to Block Creditors From Seizing CITGO, Treasury Says

"All transactions related to, the provision of financing for, and other dealings in the Petróleos de Venezuela, S.A. 2020 8.5 Percent Bond that would be prohibited by Subsection l(a)(iii) of Executive Order (E.O.) 13835 of May 21, 2018", the notice said.
PDVSA defaulted on an 8.5 percent bond that had been secured with a majority stake in CITGO, prompting the Treasury Department to impose sanctions that block bondholders from gaining majority ownership of CITGO. The sanctions were originally set to expire this month.
Venezuelan President Nicholas Maduro, which the United States has sought to remove from office, claims Washington is trying to steal CITGO.
In January 2019, Venezuela plunged into a political crisis when the then-head of the opposition-controlled National Assembly, Juan Guaido proclaimed himself interim president in a bid to oust reelected President Maduro from power. The United States and most Western countries have endorsed Guaido and slapped crippling sanctions on Venezuela. Russia, China, Turkey and other nations have supported Maduro.
