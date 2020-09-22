Maduro Accuses US of Allowing CIA to Carry Out 'Terrorist' Actions in Venezuela

Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro claims that US President Donald Trump's administration approved of the Central Intelligence Agency's (CIA) recent "covert and terrorist operations" against an array of targets in the country.

"They have given the CIA the green light to come with direct agents to covert and terrorist operations against oil, electricity, military, electoral targets and other dirty covert actions like those used by the CIA," he told state television in Spanish, speaking of the Trump administration.

This comes amid a series of developments that followed the capture of an alleged US spy near the country's largest oil refinery earlier this month. Following an investigation into the matter, the Venezuelan president claimed that the spy, who was arrested alongside three others in Falcón State, served as a communications operator at a CIA base in Iraq between 2006 and 2016.

Maduro also reiterated accusations against the US Drug Enforcement Administration, which he claims have been sent by the White House to attack Venezeula and overthrow Caracas.

"It has placed the DEA as the operator agency of the attack against Venezuela, what is new today is not that the DEA is involved with the Colombian drug trafficking group to attack Venezuela, the new thing is that they have approved that the CIA get involved in operations terrorist attacks against Venezuela," he stated on Tuesday.

Earlier this year, a group of 13 individuals were captured by Venezeulan security forces. Two of the 13 detainees were later identified as US citizens Luke Denman and Airan Barry.

#URGENTE: Presidente @NicolasMaduro confirma la captura hoy de 13 personas, entre ellas dos estadounidenses. pic.twitter.com/1aDjiJ8isL — Rolando Segura (@rolandoteleSUR) May 5, 2020

A testimony published soon after showed a detainee claiming the group is made up of "intermediaries of the security chief of the #USA president, they say they are from the security advisory of Donald Trump," according to a translated tweet.

2. Escuchen con atención, son solo 27 segundos pero que lo dicen todo “son intermediarios del jefe de seguridad del presidente de #EEUU, ellos dicen que son de la asesoría de seguridad de @realDonaldTrump” pic.twitter.com/385twbR5M4 — Madelein Garcia (@madeleintlSUR) May 4, 2020

Venezuelan Interior Minister Nestor Reverol claimed that one of the men was a DEA agent. However, the DEA has denied these allegations.

Maduro also warned on Tuesday that Colombian President Iván Duque has been recruiting drug smugglers ahead of a planned attack on Venezuela.

"Iván Duque is directly articulating the drug trafficking gangs and has placed the drug trafficking gangs of La Guajira and other places to prepare his group of hitmen and terrorists to come and attack Venezuela in the coming weeks," he claimed.

