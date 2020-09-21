Venezuela Considers New US Sanctions Against Maduro as Aggression

Earlier, US State Secretary Mike Pompeo announced new US sanctions against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, claiming that "corrupt officials in Tehran had worked with the illegitimate regime in Venezuela to flout the UN arms embargo".

Foreign Ministry of Venezuela denounced in a Monday's statement the recently announced US sanctions against President Nicolas Maduro as "aggression".

""Venezuela rejects and condemns before the international community the new aggression by the US government, which has announced unilateral sanctions against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro without any grounds as part of an ongoing campaign of aggression against Iran, Venezuela and the entire UN multilateral system", the statement read.

According to the statement, Washington's announcement of sanctions against Maduro was "another attempt to ignore the institutionality of the United Nations", particularly the Security Council.

"This new action against multilateralism confirms that the ruling elite of the United States has no respect whatsoever for joint decisions necessary to preserve international peace and security", the statement continued.

Venezuela highlighted in the statement "its irreducible commitment to the United Nations", stressing that "no intimidating and arrogant action by the US government will prevent it from exercising its sovereign right to establish economic and commercial relations freely with the Islamic Republic of Iran and with any State".

The statement followed the announcement of the US sanctions against Maduro by State Secretary Mike Pompeo earlier on Monday, along with introducing new sanctions against Iranian Defence Ministry and other officials related to the country's missile and nuclear programmes.

Announcing the new sanctions, Pompeo referred to the "snapback mechanism" described in the UN 2231 resolution under the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, which envisaged punitive measures against Iran in case it violates its nuclear agreement. However, the US unilaterally exited the agreement in 2018, with the EU and UN officials now criticising Washington for attempting to use the mechanism of the deal it no longer participates in.

