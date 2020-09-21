Six Ecuadorian Provinces Covered With Ash After Uptick in Sangay Volcano's Activity - Videos

"The Adverse Events Monitoring Unit of the National Risk and Emergency Management Service (SNGRE) reports that heavy ash falls are currently occurring in the cantons of the Chimborazo, Bolivar, Guayas, Los Rios, Manabi and Santa Elena provinces", the statement read.
Volcán Sangay aktivitesine devam ediyor... @morena_colectiv— Storm (@bayhavatahmini) September 21, 2020
Over the past 24 hours, the volcano, which has been active since 2019, made more than a hundred strong explosions and spewed ashes up to 10 kilometers (6.2 miles) high.
Imágenes inéditas de la erupción del Sangay vistas desde el satélite Pegaso pic.twitter.com/0NacdWyFeG— El Tano papá ⚪️ (@CandiottiCE) September 20, 2020
According to the authority, the last powerful explosion barely affected the country's largest city of Guayaquil where the international airport has earlier stopped operations due to ash fallout to clean up.
