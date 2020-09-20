Register
15:34 GMT20 September 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Venezuela's Foreign Minster Jorge Arreaza speaks during a press conference after visiting the International Criminal Court in The Hague, Netherlands, Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020.

    Venezuelan FM Slams Pompeo’s ‘Fake’ Concern for His Country on Latin American Tour

    © AP Photo / Phil Nijhuis
    Latin America
    Get short URL
    140
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/0e/1080174295_0:181:3118:1935_1200x675_80_0_0_024dd0b69fc9954f110835f1fcf8acc8.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/latam/202009201080518786-venezuelan-fm-slams-pompeos-fake-concern-for-his-country-on-latin-american-tour/

    US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo visited four South American countries around Venezuela this week, pledging hundreds of millions in aid to those fleeing the South American nation's economic crisis but also reiterating threats to depose socialist President Nicolas Maduro.

    Venezuelan Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza has accused his US counterpart Mike Pompeo of crying crocodile tears over the South American country's woes. 

    Arreaza insisted in a series of tweets on Saturday former CIA director Pompeo's threats to Venezuela during recent visits to four nations bordering Venezuela "proves the only 'man-made crisis' affecting the Venezuelan people is the one created by the illegal US 'sanctions'," urging him to "Go home, Mr. Pompeo."

    Pompeo's tour included stops in Colombia on Venezuela's western border, Brazil to the south and Guyana to the east, as well as Suriname. At a meeting with Brazil's Foreign Minister Ernesto Araujo, Pompeo said of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro: “we’re going to throw him out of there,” and claimed it was Washington’s mission to “assure that Venezuela has a democracy.”

    Arreaza pointed out that Washington had seized the assets of Citgo, the North American subsidiary of Venezuelan national oil company PDVSA, frozen more than $5 billion of deposits in US banks and banned oil exports to the US, calling Pompeo's promise of hundreds of millions for Venezuelans fleeing the nation's economic crisis to neighbouring countries "fake."

    US President Donald Trump's administration has supported claims to the presidency by Juan Guaido, a National Assembly delegate for Popular Will, a mid-ranking opposition party. Guaido has made several failed attempts to seize power since 2019, including a recent botched attack by US mercenaries based in Colombia.

    Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro speaks during an event with the youth of Venezuela's United Socialist Party in Caracas, Venezuela, June 22, 2020.
    © REUTERS / Handout .
    Venezuela's President Maduro Calls Pompeo's 'War-Mongering' Tour a 'Failure'
    ​Venezuela, one of the world's biggest oil-producing nations and a founder member of OPEC, was forced to import gasoline from Iran this year after the US economic embargo blocked supplies of vital chemicals from Citgo for its domestic refineries caused an acute shortage at the pumps.

    United Socialist Party leader Maduro has long accused the US of waging economic war against his country by using 'fracking' and diplomatic pressure on Washington's ally Saudi Arabia to increase global oil production and depress market prices.   

    Jorge Arreaza’s comments came after Pompeo Guyanese president Dr Irfaan Ali, signed a framework agreement on increased US energy sector investment, and also announced plans to "deepen cooperation" maritime patrols to stop drug traffickers and cooperation on “border control, anti-terrorism, cyber security, technology transfer and anti-corruption measures.”

    Dr Ali said Guyana remained committed to the Lima Declaration, signed by his predecessor David Granger and 13 other American leaders in the Peruvian capital in 2017.

    The declaration accused Maduro of human rights violations and presiding over a "breakdown of democratic order", and refused to recognise the National Constituent Assembly elected that year to redraft the Venezuelan constitution.

    "We support and respect the need for free and fair elections in our hemisphere," Ali said, thanking the US for its support in the recent months-long standoff with Granger's APNU+AFC coalition government that refused to recognise the victory of Ali's PPP-C in the March 2 general election. "With urgency, we believe that democratic values and principles should be respected in Venezuela as well."

    On Wednesday, Guyanese Vice-President Bharrat Jagdeo hit back at opposition claims the government was about to sell the country out in the ongoing territorial dispute with Venezuela over the western Essequibo region, where Granger granted US oil giant ExxonMobil offshore drilling rights in 2016. 

    “We don’t trifle with our borders," Jagdeo said. "That is not a political issue. We don’t compromise national interest on the border.”

    The PPP-C election campaign criticised the ExxonMobil deal as failing to benefit Guyanese workers and businesses.

    Related:

    Catch Me If You Can: Venezuela’s Flagship Supertanker Changes Flag to Dodge US Sanctions
    US in ‘Difficult Position’ After Venezuela Foils Yet Another Alleged Terror Plot By Americans
    Pompeo Says UN Sanctions on Iran Have Been Restored, Including Permanent Extension of Arms Embargo
    Tags:
    United States, Suriname, Colombia, Brazil, Guyana, Nicolas Maduro, Mike Pompeo, Venezuela
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A model demonstrates a coat from the 1968 autumn-winter collection at the Moscow House of Fashion, August 1967
    Soviet Fashion: Trendy Autumn Outfits for Women in the 1960s and 1970s
    Vaccine Virtuoso
    Vaccine Virtuoso
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse