Acting Bolivian President Jeanine Añez Withdraws From Upcoming Presidential Election

"Today I put aside my candidacy in homage to freedom and democracy," the conservative interim president said in a translated tweet on Thursday.
"The stakes in this election are not small. Really, democracy is at stake in Bolivia."
NO ES UN SACRIFICIO, ES UN HONOR— Jeanine Añez Chavez (@JeanineAnez) September 18, 2020
Hoy dejo de lado mi candidatura en homenaje a la libertad y a la democracia.
Lo que está en juego en esta elección no es poca cosa. De verdad, está en juego la democracia en Bolivia. pic.twitter.com/vpbKKWaeou
