UN Rights Investigators Claim Maduro Ordered Arbitrary Detention of Venezuelan Opposition Leaders

Earlier this week, United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet praised the Venezuelan government for making progress in cooperating with her office over the past year.

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro tasked the country's intelligence service with detaining opposition figures without the necessary "judicial order" for doing so, Francisco Cox, a Chilean lawyer from a United Nation's fact-finding mission on the human rights situation in Venezuela, has alleged.

"The way [Venezuelan intelligence agency] SEBIN worked, particularly the SEBIN, was to do intelligence on people beforehand and these people that were targeted - and we have reasonable grounds to believe that the President Maduro did give orders to the director of SEBIN as to who to target," Cox said, speaking at a briefing Wednesday, his comments cited by Reuters.

"After that these people were surveilled, information was gathered, their communications were intercepted and finally they would be detained without judicial order, just because there was such an order by the president. So we have involvement and contribution to the crime by Mr. Maduro, either directly through the chain of command and sometimes circumventing the chain of command and giving the direct order," Cox added.

The UN mission's chair, Marta Valinas from Portugal, said her mission had "found reasonable grounds to believe that Venezuelan authorities and security forces have since 2014 planned and executed serious human rights violations, some of which - including arbitrary killings and the systematic use of torture - amount to crimes against humanity."

The Valinas-led panel carried out its probe from outside Venezuela, with Caracas calling the probe a "hostile initiative" and refused to cooperate. The report was commissioned by the Human Rights Council in September 2019 on the initative of the Lima Group, some of whose members have sought the overthrow of the country's democratically elected government. 19 countries voted in favour of the probe, 21 abstained, and seven voted against.

Given a lack of access to Venezuela itself, the UN report based its report on interviews with alleged victims and their relatives, as well as former officials, videos and social media content.

The Venezuelan government has yet to respond to the probe's claims. Previously, Caracas has slammed the United States and its European and Latin American allies for targeting Venezuela with crushing sanctions, including the additional burden to public health and economic well-being brought on by the coronavirus crisis. Earlier this year, Caracas promised to appeal to the International Criminal Court in The Hague over the US's "criminal" attempts to impede its trade in natural resources.

