What Spike in Deaths? Brazil's Beaches Packed as COVID-19 Fatalities Continue to Climb - Photos

Brazilians packed beaches and pubs over the weekend, despite the growing number of coronavirus cases and a weekly spike in COVID-related deaths.
People swarmed public places as the country is celebrating its Independence Day.
Additionally, two major Brazilian cities, Rio de Janeiro and Sao Paulo, announced measures to ease coronavirus restrictions, such as re-opening beaches, restaurants, and pubs.
More than 14,500 new coronavirus cases and over 440 new deaths from COVID-19 were confirmed in Brazil in the past 24 hours. On Saturday, Brazil’s Health Ministry reported that the death toll had surpassed 125,000.
A week ago, Brazil’s COVID-19 death toll surpassed 120,800. Thus the country has seen a weekly increase of about 4,200 coronavirus-related deaths.
Brazil has the second-highest coronavirus death toll of all countries in the world and is third in terms of the total number of confirmed cases, according to the latest data from Johns Hopkins University.
