Magnitude 6.2 Earthquake Strikes Coquimbo, Chile, EMSC Says

An earthquake of 6.2 magnitude has struck 50 kilometres (31.07 miles) from Coquimbo, Chile, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said on Sunday. No tsunami alert has been issued.
M6.2 #earthquake (#sismo) strikes 50 km SW of #Coquimbo (#Chile) 7 min ago. Effects reported by eyewitnesses: pic.twitter.com/F6YKUOkfU4— EMSC (@LastQuake) September 6, 2020
The US Geological Survey (USGS) preliminarily reported a 6.4 magnitude earthquake 47 kilometres north-east of Coquimbo.
A local resident has shared a video of the objects in his home trembling at the moment when the quake began.
A #strong 6.2 #earthquake #Terremoto #Temblor #Sismo near Coquimbo #Chile right now 🚨 no #tsunami Alert pic.twitter.com/pWgyQV4ho5— Angel Elemiah *️⃣ (@MaximoSPQR) September 6, 2020
According to the Richter magnitude scale, earthquakes starting with a 6.0 magnitude are considered "strong", and can cause moderate to strong damage to poor structures.
All comments
Show new comments (0)