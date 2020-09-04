Russia Delivers 850,000 Packages of Insulin to Venezuela

"As part of the strategic trade alliance reached in 2019 between Russia and Venezuela in the framework of the St. Petersburg Economic Forum, a cargo with 850,000 ampules of four types of insulin arrived in the South American country on Friday", the ministry said in a statement.
It added that the alliance sought to achieve cooperation in the supply, registration, commercialization, distribution, and quality control of technology transfer for insulin and its analogs.
Moscow has made a commitment to continue supplying Caracas with vital humanitarian supplies amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and toughening sanctions on the South American country.
An agreement was signed in 2019 at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum over the shipment of insulin to ensure that Venezuelan diabetics have access to medication.
Venezuela received delivery of 840,000 packages of insulin back in July, as part of plans to supply the South American country with up to 5 million doses throughout 2019-2020.
All comments
Show new comments (0)