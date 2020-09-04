5.6 Magnitude Quake Hits Panama-Costa Rica Border Region, USGS Says

A 5.6 magnitude earthquake struck Panama on 4 September near the border with Costa Rica, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) said.
According to the USGS’ data, the tremor was recorded at 17:45 UTC and took place 12.9 km (8 miles) east-north-east of Finca Blanco, Chiriqui, Panama at a depth of 8.7 km (5.4 miles). The quake was given a green alert level, which means economic losses, but unlikely casualties or damages.
Prelim M5.6 Earthquake Panama-Costa Rica border region Sep-04 17:45 UTC, updates https://t.co/iA8UeNgsYc— USGS Tweet Earthquake Dispatch (@USGSted) September 4, 2020
Felt #earthquake (#sismo) M5.5 strikes 65 km W of #David (#Panama) 7 min ago. Please report to: https://t.co/c12dTwxgxb pic.twitter.com/dEYKGr7hzc— EMSC (@LastQuake) September 4, 2020
There are no immediate reports of victims or damages in either country.
On 25 August, seismologists in Costa Rica recorded a 6.2 magnitude tremor off the country's Pacific coast, 12 km (7.5 miles) south of the province of Puntarenas.
On 16 July, the USGS registered a 5.8 magnitude earthquake off the coast of central Panama at a depth of 5.7 km (3.5 miles).
