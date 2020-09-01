Powerful Magnitude 6.5 Earthquake Strikes Northern Chile - EMSC

The center's Twitter account revealed that the earthquake struck some 129 kilometers southwest of the Chilean city of Copiapó. Initial seismograph readings were revised from magnitude 6.3 to magnitude 6.5 within the first hour after the event.
The possibility of the event triggering a tsunami has been ruled out by the Hydrographic and Oceanographic Service of the Chilean Navy.
M6.3 #earthquake (#sismo) strikes 129 km SW of #Copiapó (#Chile) 11 min ago. Effects reported by eyewitnesses: pic.twitter.com/ijaj7e9EBE— EMSC (@LastQuake) September 1, 2020
Eyewitness footage, like that of Twitter user Sebastian Antonio Tirado Rufatt, has provided netizens with a glimpse of the quake
Nueva replica bastante fuerte #Copiapo @onemichile #CyberDay2020 pic.twitter.com/zfhBQ7AIcR— Sebastian Antonio Tirado Rufatt (@sebtirado) September 1, 2020
#Atacama #Vallenar #Huasco #terremoto #replicas pic.twitter.com/6u2RTKcA3G— Nerva 🚵🐯🍷☕🐾🌹 (@gotademetal) September 1, 2020
Spanish-language testimonials spanning more than 600 kilometers from the quake's epicenter have claimed the quake was noticeable and on the stronger side.
Hours prior, Chile's northern coast was assaulted by a magnitude 6.8 earthquake, the EMSC reported. The event was followed by several aftershocks, one of which reached magnitude 6.3.
