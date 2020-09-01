Powerful Magnitude 6.7 Earthquake Strikes Near Coast of Northern Chile

A 6.7-magnitude earthquake struck northern Chile, the GFZ German Research Center for Geosciences said.
The quake has struck at a depth of 10 kilometers.
#Earthquake in #Atacama (iii), #Chile (11m ago). 104 km NW of Vallenar. #Magnitude: 6.8 Depth: 10.0 pic.twitter.com/Z9FUpFGpXS— ADAM Disaster Alerts (@WFP_ADAM) September 1, 2020
Chile is situated in the easternmost part of the Ring of Fire, a seismically active zone in the Pacific Ocean, where many earthquakes and volcanic eruptions occur, including powerful ones.
All comments
Show new comments (0)