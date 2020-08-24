Maduro Says Can’t Reveal Full Extent of Venezuela’s Cooperation With Iran

Iran has recently defied US pressure and provided Caracas with half a dozen cargo ships-worth of fuel, food, medical supplies and spare parts for its flagging oil industry. Washington has resorted to calling the partnership between the two countries an “alliance of pariah states.”

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has expressed gratitude to Iran for its continued assistance in overcoming US sanctions pressure on his country’s energy sector.

“We are helping each other,” the president said, speaking in an interview broadcast on state television on Sunday. “I think the Iranian experience will help us reinforce our management capacity…and development projects,” he added.

Maduro noted that he could not reveal more details on the full extent of Iran’s assistance, saying that this needs to kept a secret “since we are in a war.”

Commenting on Colombian President Ivan Duque’s recent claims that Caracas was seeking to purchase Iranian-made missiles, Maduro said he felt it was a “good idea” which he had not previously considered, adding that “if it is possible and convenient, we will buy those missiles.”

Maduro emphasized that no has the right to stop Venezuela from buying what it needs.

The Venezuelan leader also warned Colombia against aggression, saying his country already has “the most advanced” missile defence systems in Latin America and the Caribbean thanks to its purchase of Russian defence systems over the years.

© REUTERS / Marco Bello TPX A Russian-made Sukhoi Su-30MKV fighter jet of the Venezuelan Air Force flies over a Venezuelan flag tied to missile launchers, during the "Escudo Soberano 2015" (Sovereign Shield 2015) military exercise in San Carlos del Meta in the state of Apure

Despite their divergent ideologies, with the Islamic Republic constituting a compromise between an Islamic caliphate and a republic, and Venezuela being a left-wing Democratic socialist state, Tehran and Caracas have enjoyed warm relations since the early 2000s. The two countries have signed over two hundred bilateral agreements on everything from defence cooperation to trade, investment, cultural exchange, and regional and global ‘anti-imperialist’ initiatives. Ties between the countries improved further after the election of US President Donald Trump, who tightened sanctions against both nations, withdrew from the Iran nuclear deal, and sought to institute regime change in Venezuela in 2019.