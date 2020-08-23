Disco Stampede Kills 13 in Peru's Lima, Interior Ministry Says

"The Interior Ministry deeply regrets the death of thirteen people as a result of the criminal irresponsibility of an unscrupulous entrepreneur," a press release read.
The party at Thomas Restobar club was organized despite a ban on mass gatherings imposed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Some 120 people were partying there on Saturday night when the police stormed the second-floor disco, prompting the crowd to flee through the only exit.
The ministry stressed that police officers had not carried firearms or used tear gas. Three officers were injured trying to free party-goers trapped between the door and the staircase. Twenty-three people were detained.
